SoundTRAX: Talking Heads "Stop Making Sense"

Talking Heads fans have had a lot of reasons to rejoice recently!

The original four members of the band— David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison— surprised us all when they announced they would reunite for the first time in 21 years for a 40th anniversary screening of their groundbreaking concert film, Stop Making Sense.

It will be the first time the Talking Heads have been together since their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

The big event will happen at the Toronto International Film Festival September 11th with Spike Lee acting as moderator for a Q&A with the band after a screening of the film.

1982's Stop Making Sense was directed by Jonathan Demme to much critical acclaim, and still regularly appears on lists of the best concert films ever made.

Now the soundtrack has been reissued with two previously unreleased live tracks, plus a re-mastered 4K version of the film will arrive on September 22nd.

So for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with one of those two new additions.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of Stop Making Sense, it's Talking Heads with "Cities."