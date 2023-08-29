Shadwick Wilde drifts closer to his new album with "Floating Away"

Shadwick Wilde shared another single ahead of the release of his upcoming album Forever Home. The new song, "Floating Away", arrived with a music video directed by Audrey Cecil, starring origami figures made by Shadwick's partner Sarah French-Wilde. The pair came up with the concept of a paper boat traveling down a stream during a walk together in the woods.

Shadwick expanded on the symbolism of water and explained to Twangville, “Our bodies have roughly the same salinity as the ocean, the source of all life on Earth. I learned a lot of letting go, in the process of making this record. We all are in this river of time, ever-changing. All we can do is row, row our little boat, gently down the stream– making small adjustments to our course, but ultimately heading toward the same destination: the ocean that is eternity, the infinite vastness of the cosmos. When the waves of this life come and knock us down, we have a tendency to forget that we too are the ocean and that in fact, everything does come in waves."

"Floating Away" follows the release of the single "Without You". The full album Forever Home is set to be released on September 22 via SofaBurn Records. Watch the music video for the new song here.