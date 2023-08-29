© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Al Green "Perfect Day"

John Timmons
Published August 29, 2023
Todd Nakamine
/
Facebook

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Soul music icon Al Green has shared his first new single in five years. Best known for his timeless classic singles from the early 1970s, including “Take Me to the River,” “Tired of Being Alone,” and “Let’s Stay Together,” he's delivered his take on Lou Reed’s 1972 classic, “Perfect Day.”

Green reunited with the Hi Rhythm Section members who were the driving force behind some of his biggest hits in the 70’s. The track was recorded in Green’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee at Sam Phillips Recording Studio.

“I loved Lou’s original ‘Perfect Day,’” said Green. ”The song immediately puts you in a good mood. We wanted to preserve that spirit while adding our own sauce and style.”

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
