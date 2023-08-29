Creating Joy in The Aftermath with "Totally Natural" by The Low Glow

Louisville jam band The Low Glow just released a new song called "Totally Natural". The song has a great groove and cheerful vibe meant to uplift those who've been through hard times. I asked them how the song came to be:

""Totally Natural" was largely written by Jason Logsdon and Joe Bowers remotely, in the later months of 2020, using a music collaboration app. During this time, the world was still very much in a post-pandemic lockdown response so we were not able to get together and write music as we normally would. The theme of Totally Natural is about reemergence after a possibly traumatic event.. a long winter, a hard relationship or breakup, a freaking global pandemic. It was meant to be playful and encouraging that after almost anything, we can survive and even create joy in the aftermath much the same as nature has healed herself time after time."

The Low Glow play next on September 30th at Mellwood Tavern. It's a 2 stage outdoor/indoor festival Joe Bowers of The Low Glow put together called Mellwood Mayhem. It will feature The Low Glow, Villa Mure, Digitonic, Solar Flannel, Dave Ernst and The Early Favorites, AJ Clements & Carter Scofield duo (Electric Garden) and a silent disco by DJ Heen, beginning at 4 pm.