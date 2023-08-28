© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: DEVO "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
album artwork
/
Warner Records

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

August 28,1978, American new wave pioneers DEVO released their debut album, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! A demo tape caught the ear of David Bowie who originally planned to produce the album. Brian Eno was later chosen as producer as Bowie was busy filming Just a Gigolo. The album has consistently appeared on many ‘best of’ album lists.

In 1977, Devo released their self-produced cover version of The Rolling Stones "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" on their own label Booji Boy Records. The song was re-recorded with Eno as producer for their debut album, and that version was also released as a single in 1978. It’s today’s ear X-tacy.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.