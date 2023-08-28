Today's ear X-tacy: DEVO "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"

August 28,1978, American new wave pioneers DEVO released their debut album, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! A demo tape caught the ear of David Bowie who originally planned to produce the album. Brian Eno was later chosen as producer as Bowie was busy filming Just a Gigolo. The album has consistently appeared on many ‘best of’ album lists.

In 1977, Devo released their self-produced cover version of The Rolling Stones "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" on their own label Booji Boy Records. The song was re-recorded with Eno as producer for their debut album, and that version was also released as a single in 1978. It’s today’s ear X-tacy.