listen hear! Song of the Day: The Killers "Your Side Of Town"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 28, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

With their new song “Your Side Of Town,” The Killers return to their synth-heavy roots. It’s their first new music of the year following the 2022 single, “Boy.”

Speaking about the new track, the band posted on social media, “Hello everyone, with much excitement we present you with ‘Your Side of Town.” It’s got the ghosts of a lot of synth music that inspired us over the years. And yet somehow feels completely our own. Now it’s yours! Turn it up.”

The Killers will be appearing at this year’s Bourbon & Beyond on September 15th.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
