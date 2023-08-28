Inside 'Oppenheimer': Dylan Arnold Dives Deep into Christopher Nolan's Film

Recorded before the actor's strike, Dylan Arnold joins Kyle Meredith to, unravel the intricacies of his role as Frank Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's film, "Oppenheimer." Renowned for his work in "Halloween," Arnold delves into the process of securing the role and the profound sense of responsibility he immediately felt upon its confirmation.

The discussion delves into the historical background of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, whose contribution to the Manhattan Project led to the development of the first nuclear weapons. Arnold offers a nuanced perspective on the scientist's life and legacy, highlighting the film's relevance to contemporary global issues.

Arnold vividly describes his experience on the set of "Oppenheimer," which boasts an ensemble of legendary talents. The actor's insights into the collaborative process shed light on the dynamic interplay among the cast and crew, lending an insider's view of the filmmaking process. Beyond his role in "Oppenheimer," Arnold discusses his upcoming projects, including the Apple TV+ series "Lady in the Lake."

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.