© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Inside 'Oppenheimer': Dylan Arnold Dives Deep into Christopher Nolan's Film

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published August 28, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT

Dylan Arnold unveils his role in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." Discover the actor's process, the historical context, and the collaborative dynamics of the film.

Recorded before the actor's strike, Dylan Arnold joins Kyle Meredith to, unravel the intricacies of his role as Frank Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's film, "Oppenheimer." Renowned for his work in "Halloween," Arnold delves into the process of securing the role and the profound sense of responsibility he immediately felt upon its confirmation.

The discussion delves into the historical background of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, whose contribution to the Manhattan Project led to the development of the first nuclear weapons. Arnold offers a nuanced perspective on the scientist's life and legacy, highlighting the film's relevance to contemporary global issues.

Arnold vividly describes his experience on the set of "Oppenheimer," which boasts an ensemble of legendary talents. The actor's insights into the collaborative process shed light on the dynamic interplay among the cast and crew, lending an insider's view of the filmmaking process. Beyond his role in "Oppenheimer," Arnold discusses his upcoming projects, including the Apple TV+ series "Lady in the Lake."

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.