Today's ear X-tacy: Elvis Costello and the Attractions "Let Them All Talk"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

Join us in wishing Elvis Costello a very happy 69th birthday!

Declan Patrick Aloysius MacManus, better known by his stage name Elvis Costello, was born on August 25, 1945. The British singer-songwriter’s stage moniker was inspired in part by his father Ross, a jazz trumpeter and vocalist who performed under the name Day Costello, and music icon Elvis Presley.

In honor of his birthday, today’s ear X-tacy is “Let Them All Talk.” It was the second single released from his eighth studio album Punch the Clock, released in 1983. It was his seventh with the Attractions.

