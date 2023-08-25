Today's ear X-tacy: Elvis Costello and the Attractions "Let Them All Talk"

Join us in wishing Elvis Costello a very happy 69th birthday!

Declan Patrick Aloysius MacManus, better known by his stage name Elvis Costello, was born on August 25, 1945. The British singer-songwriter’s stage moniker was inspired in part by his father Ross, a jazz trumpeter and vocalist who performed under the name Day Costello, and music icon Elvis Presley.

In honor of his birthday, today’s ear X-tacy is “Let Them All Talk.” It was the second single released from his eighth studio album Punch the Clock, released in 1983. It was his seventh with the Attractions.

