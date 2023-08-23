Today's ear X-tacy: Jane's Addiction "Jane Says"

Nothing's Shocking is the debut studio album by American rock band Jane's Addiction, released on August 23, 1988. The band’s first entry on the Alternative Songs chart was the single, “Jane Says.” It was first released in semi-live format on the group's 1987 debut album, Jane's Addiction.

It was re-recorded in the studio for the Nothing’s Shocking album. This is the most widely known version of the song, featuring steel drums that are not present on the cut from the self-titled album.

In a 2006 Blender magazine interview, songwriter Perry Farrell recounted the song’s origin:

"Around 1984, I rented a big house on Wilton, near Hancock Park, right in the heart of everything good in Hollywood, but the whole neighborhood seemed deteriorated. I deceived the landlord into thinking I was a gay interior decorator rather than a Punk rocker, and one of my housemates was Jane, this strangely beautiful, well-to-do girl who got caught up in the drug scene and fell in love with a dealer named Sergio. Jane was an intellectual and knew how to act aristocratic, even with a needle and a spoon on the table. I'm not sure if the song mythologized the neighborhood - St. Andrew's Place is nothing special to look at - but I do think it glamorized her life in a way. That was a great time, though. When the landlord found out I wasn't a gay interior decorator, he came after me with a gun."