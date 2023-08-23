listen hear! Song of the Day: Black Pumas "More Than A Love Song"

Seven-time GRAMMY-nominated duo Black Pumas, AKA singer/songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada, have just shared news of their highly anticipated sophomore effort, 'Chronicles of a Diamond', set for release on October 27th on ATO Records.

They’ve shared the lead single and accompanying video for “More Than a Love Song,” co-written by Burton and Quesada.

Explaining the inspiration for the lyrics, Burton commented, “’More Than a Love Song’ is a message I borrowed from my Uncle Steve. As a songwriter and caregiver, he’d listen to me write songs from afar and if I were lucky he’d have a pointer or two for me. ‘Life is more than a love song.’"