listen hear! Song of the Day: Black Pumas "More Than A Love Song"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 23, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT
Jody Domingue

/
ATO

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Seven-time GRAMMY-nominated duo Black Pumas, AKA singer/songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada, have just shared news of their highly anticipated sophomore effort, 'Chronicles of a Diamond', set for release on October 27th on ATO Records.

They’ve shared the lead single and accompanying video for “More Than a Love Song,” co-written by Burton and Quesada.

Explaining the inspiration for the lyrics, Burton commented, “’More Than a Love Song’ is a message I borrowed from my Uncle Steve. As a songwriter and caregiver, he’d listen to me write songs from afar and if I were lucky he’d have a pointer or two for me. ‘Life is more than a love song.’"

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
