IT'S ALIVE: Jeff Buckley "Last Goodbye" (Chicago, 1995)
It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!
Jeff Buckley released his only album, Grace, on this day in 1994. He had spent a decade working as a session guitarist in Los Angeles, and later ganied a following performing covers in Manhattan’s East Village. The years he spent becoming a seasoned musician and thoughtful songwriter helped to make Grace such a lasting work.
Despite only completing one full album during his life, a variety of demos, unreleased studio recordings, and live performances deepen his legacy. The video finds Buckley performing the Grace song "Last Goodbye" in Chicago.