IT'S ALIVE: Jeff Buckley "Last Goodbye" (Chicago, 1995)

Jeff Buckley released his only album, Grace, on this day in 1994. He had spent a decade working as a session guitarist in Los Angeles, and later ganied a following performing covers in Manhattan’s East Village. The years he spent becoming a seasoned musician and thoughtful songwriter helped to make Grace such a lasting work.

Despite only completing one full album during his life, a variety of demos, unreleased studio recordings, and live performances deepen his legacy. The video finds Buckley performing the Grace song "Last Goodbye" in Chicago.

