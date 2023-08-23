Everything Turns Around: Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Reunion

Reuniting after two decades, Dogstar is back on the music scene with a trio composed of Keanu Reeves, Bret Domrose, and Robert Mailhouse. In an new interview with Kyle Meredith, the band members discuss their latest single "Everything Turns Around" and provide insight into the upcoming album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees.

The band's members delve into the transformative journey of creating new music after such a prolonged hiatus. They reflect on how their 90s songs feel like the work of a distinctively different band, allowing for a fresh creative perspective.

Drawing inspiration from the music landscape of the 70s and 80s, including iconic artists like Echo & The Bunnymen and Big Star, the band explores how these influences have found their way into their new tracks.

Keanu Reeves opens up about his current musical preferences, expressing admiration for the band Alvvays. He also discusses the profound impact of The Jesus and Mary Chain's album "Psychocandy" on his musical sensibilities.

Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse share their experience attending a Neil Young concert, offering insights into the powerful impact of witnessing a music legend live. The trio then reminisces about a significant moment in their career when they opened for David Bowie.

The conversation also highlights the anticipation for their fall tour, which is set to cover both coasts. As Dogstar emerges from its hiatus, listeners are treated to an exciting new chapter in the band's musical journey, driven by a fusion of nostalgia and fresh creativity.

