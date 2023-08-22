© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Living Colour "Glamour Boys"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Released as the third single from their groundbreaking debut album, Vivid, “Glamour Boys” was written by Living Colours guitarist Vernon Reid. The track was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1990.

Reid was inspired to write the song after seeing privileged rich kids in New York City hotspots dropping names and wearing expensive clothes. He witnessed much of this entitlement culture when he played throughout the city before forming the band in 1984.

In honor of Reid's 65th birthday, we're featuring "Glamour Boys" as today's ear X-tacy.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
John Timmons

