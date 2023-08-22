Today's ear X-tacy: Living Colour "Glamour Boys"

Released as the third single from their groundbreaking debut album, Vivid, “Glamour Boys” was written by Living Colours guitarist Vernon Reid. The track was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1990.

Reid was inspired to write the song after seeing privileged rich kids in New York City hotspots dropping names and wearing expensive clothes. He witnessed much of this entitlement culture when he played throughout the city before forming the band in 1984.

In honor of Reid's 65th birthday, we're featuring "Glamour Boys" as today's ear X-tacy.