SoundTRAX: "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World"

It was 13 years ago this month that fans of the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim got a big screen adaptation with Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, starring Michael Cera as the title character.

Pilgrim is the bass player in an indie band called "Sex Bob-Omb" who's trying to win a record contract in a battle of the bands, while also juggling two women. The newest, Ramona, has seven ex-boyfriends Pilgrim has to defeat in order to win her affection.

This movie is a perfect example of "you just have to see it to understand."

The soundtrack was also uniquely shaped, as real artists provided the music for the fictional bands.

Beck wrote the tunes for Sex Bob-Omb, while Metric stepped in for "The Clash at Demonhead," and Broken Social Scene supplied the music for "Crash and the Boys."

Frank Black, The Rolling Stones, T. Rex also make appearances, as well as lesser-known groups like Beachwood Sparks, The Bluetones, and Blood Red Shoes.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with the one sung by actress Brie Larson in the movie, who's character Envy Adams was based on Emily Haines, member of both Metric and Broken Social Scene.

From Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, it's Metric with "Black Sheep."

And here's Brie Larson's version from the movie, which does eventually appear on the extended version of the soundtrack.