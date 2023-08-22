© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: The National "Alphabet City"

By John Timmons
Published August 22, 2023
Graham MacIndoe

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

The National have shared two new songs, “Alphabet City,” and “Space Invader.” It’s their first new music since First Two Pages of Frankenstein, the album they released in April this year.

Our listen hear! Song of the Day, “Alphabet City,” is a reflective downbeat piano-driven track that finds Matt Berninger singing:

“I don't miss the world, not the way it was, I can't get there.Try to think of it, always at a loss. I can't get there.
All of your lonesomeness kept in your wallet. Nobody notices, baby, you got this.

I’ll still be here when you come back from space. I will listen for you at the door”

The video for “Alphabet City” features animation and drawings by Pauline de Lassus with original photographs by Brent Walter-Ballantyne. Watch below:

Next month The National will host and headline their 2023 Homecoming Festival in Cincinnati. Included in the festival are Patti Smith & Her Band, Pavement, Bartees Strange, and others. The event takes place at Smale Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 15 and 16.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
