© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Light Summer Anthems with Lots of Depth make up the new album from So It Was out now

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published August 18, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT
So It Was new album Round The Mountain
Leia Sexton & Jon P. Cherry
So It Was new album Round The Mountain

The headline kind of says it all: Light Summer Anthems with lots of depth make up the new album from Louisville's So It Was featuring the songwriting and singing of Daniel Lobb. Some of the songs have a breezy, bossa nova feel masking questions of climate change, social injustice, and insecurity in an unfair world. An example of this can be found in “Breewayy” , a song about the struggle for justice for Breonna Taylor in Daniel’s native Louisville. The track floats along on breezy bossa-nova chords, exemplifying an effort to juxtapose serious themes and sweet melodies that draw the listener in. In “You Are Welcome”, Daniel invites the listener to feel security amidst an unfair world. With finger-picked classical guitar and minimalist arrangement, Daniel is able to achieve a moment of direct candor, singing:“You are welcome in this world, no matter your points in the game /The flowers are wilted, the basket is tilted, by kings who don’t even play / You know all those greedy hands will empty and fold in the grave / Ashes to ashes so follow the flashes of lightning bugs calling for rain.”

Round the Mountain was recorded in Brooklyn at Figure 8 Recordings by Nate Mendelsohn (Frankie Cosmos, Katie von Schleicher) and was mastered by Philip Shaw Bova (Andy Shauf, Feist). The artwork was created by Leia Sexton, with photography by Pulitzer Prize winner Jon P. Cherry.

The album will be celebrated tonight at Headliners Music Hall with guest Genevva and The Jesse Lees, 8pm.

Round The Mountain is available now.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.