Relationship Limbo is explored in edgy new song from Feral Vices

Feral Vices is a 2 piece band from Louisville, KY. featuring lead singer/guitarist Andrew Hoagland and drummer Justin Cottner. They've just released a driving new song called "Black As The Sea" about being half-in and half-out of a relationship and the tumult that can cause. “The song kind of rides the moment between the realization that you're in a bad relationship but also still wanting to be with the other person,” Feral Vices explained. “It becomes this weird Purgatory-type place where you’re being pulled in two different directions, but inevitably are pulled into this place of resentment of not only the relationship, but everything.” "Black As The Sea" is available now.