Today's ear X-tacy: INXS "Devil Inside"

Kick, the sixth studio album by Australian rock band INXS was a major smash worldwide, yielding four top 10 singles in the US: "Need You Tonight,” "New Sensation,” "Never Tear Us Apart,” and "Devil Inside".

Speaking about the lyrics he wrote for “Devil Inside” INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence said; "I was on a God and the Devil phase there. I suppose it's to do with the chaos of everything, you know? And we can put it into religious terms, I suppose. The Devil is chaotic. So that every time you think something's right, he comes in and changes everything."

Wishing INXS lead guitarist Tim Farriss a happy 66th birthday to today!