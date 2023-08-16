© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: INXS "Devil Inside"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Kick, the sixth studio album by Australian rock band INXS was a major smash worldwide, yielding four top 10 singles in the US: "Need You Tonight,” "New Sensation,” "Never Tear Us Apart,” and "Devil Inside".

Speaking about the lyrics he wrote for “Devil Inside” INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence said; "I was on a God and the Devil phase there. I suppose it's to do with the chaos of everything, you know? And we can put it into religious terms, I suppose. The Devil is chaotic. So that every time you think something's right, he comes in and changes everything."

Wishing INXS lead guitarist Tim Farriss a happy 66th birthday to today!

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.