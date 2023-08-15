© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: The Cars "Touch And Go"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 15, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Panorama was the third studio album by American new wave band The Cars, released on August 15, 1980. While keeping with their minimalist approach, the record moved from the upbeat pop and hard rock of the group's previous releases, taking on a more aggressive and experimental sound.

"Touch and Go" was released as the debut single from Panorama, and while it was considered a minor hit for the band, it made quiet an impression on former Beatle John Lennon. He mentioned the song in his final interview on 8 December 1980, praising it for its 1950s sound and comparing it with his current record at the time, "(Just Like) Starting Over."

He said, "I think the Cars' 'Touch and Go' is right out of the fifties 'Oh, oh...' A lot of it is fifties stuff. But with eighties styling, but, but... and that's what I think 'Starting Over' is; it's a fifties song made with an eighties approach."

Check out this live performance of the song:

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
