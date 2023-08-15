SoundTRAX: "Straight Outta Compton"

It was eight years ago this week that N.W.A. got the biopic treatment in Straight Outta Compton.

The film showed the genesis and demise of the groundbreaking hip hop group and its members Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, MC Ren, and DJ Yella.

Dre, Cube, and Eazy-E's widow served as producers, while MC Ren and DJ Yella were on board as consultants. Ice Cube is portrayed by his own son O'Shea Jackson Jr., who received good notices for his performance.

While some questioned the authenticity of certain events in the film, it certainly pleased moviegoers, raking in over $201 million.

When it comes to the soundtrack, naturally, N.W.A are the stars, and there are solo tunes from members Eazy-E, Ice Cube, and Dr. Dre, in addition to worthy contributions from Parliament, Funkadelic, and Roy Ayers Ubiquity.

While my choices are limited as to what I can safely play on the air, today's SoundTRAX selection is one that samples a 1970 classic by Charles Wright and the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band.

From the film Straight Outta Compton, it's N.W.A. with "Express Yourself."