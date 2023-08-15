© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

SoundTRAX: "Straight Outta Compton"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published August 15, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
The actors playing N.W.A. are pictured walking down the street.
Universal Music Group
/
Universal Pictures

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

It was eight years ago this week that N.W.A. got the biopic treatment in Straight Outta Compton.

The film showed the genesis and demise of the groundbreaking hip hop group and its members Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, MC Ren, and DJ Yella.

Dre, Cube, and Eazy-E's widow served as producers, while MC Ren and DJ Yella were on board as consultants. Ice Cube is portrayed by his own son O'Shea Jackson Jr., who received good notices for his performance.

While some questioned the authenticity of certain events in the film, it certainly pleased moviegoers, raking in over $201 million.

When it comes to the soundtrack, naturally, N.W.A are the stars, and there are solo tunes from members Eazy-E, Ice Cube, and Dr. Dre, in addition to worthy contributions from Parliament, Funkadelic, and Roy Ayers Ubiquity.

While my choices are limited as to what I can safely play on the air, today's SoundTRAX selection is one that samples a 1970 classic by Charles Wright and the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band.

From the film Straight Outta Compton, it's N.W.A. with "Express Yourself."

Tags
Music WFPKSoundTRAXCulture Maven
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.