Inside 'Starcatcher': Sam Kiszka Unravels Greta Van Fleet's Musical Universe

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published August 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT

Journey into the musical universe of Greta Van Fleet's "Starcatcher" with Sam Kiszka, discovering their deliberate creative approach, expanded narratives, and cinematic inspirations.

Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet reunites with Kyle Meredith, shedding light on the band's latest album, "Starcatcher." The bassist provides valuable insights into the creative process behind the album, revealing the band's deliberate decision to embrace an "in-the-garage" mentality during the writing and production phases. He shares how many of the songs were crafted spontaneously in the studio alongside producer Dave Cobb, highlighting a more organic and spontaneous approach.

Kiszka delves into the evolution of the band's songwriting, noting how lead singer Josh Kiszka infused more personal narratives into the lyrics compared to their previous works. The band's lyrical scope widens as they embark on a journey of world-building, encompassing themes that range from the creation of the universe to the exploration of mythological characters that shape this intriguing chapter.

Throughout the conversation, Kiszka offers glimpses into the album's creative nuances. He teases a yet-to-be-released second half of the song "Runway Blues," hinting at a deeper musical narrative. Furthermore, Kiszka reveals the impact of film on their songwriting process, highlighting the potential for future cinematic projects.

Greta Van Fleet's "Starcatcher" takes center stage as Kiszka and Meredith navigate the album's artistic inspirations and innovative storytelling, showcasing the band's unceasing commitment to musical evolution and experimentation.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
