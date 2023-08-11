listen hear! Song of the Day: kenzie "anatomy"

Inspired by the absence of her father during her childhood years, 19 year old singer-songwriter kenzie (Kenzie Ziegler) composed the intimate and deeply personal song “anatomy.” In addressing that strained relationship, writing the song in the form of a letter to her father, she found it to be empowering therapy.

In the chorus she sings, “It’s just anatomy, you’re only half of me / But still you don’t know me at all / You’ve been my missing piece, so why aren’t you missing me?”

Speaking about the song, she says, “anatomy is a very personal record to me, because it’s the first time i’ve publicly opened up about the absence of my dad while growing up. the team i wrote it with gave me the safe space to finally share my story, and that was a really empowering moment for me.”

“when i listen back to it now, i’m just proud of what we made because i think a lot of people can relate. if you grew up without a parent, i hope you know that you are not alone and i hope this record can provide some type of peace and safe space for you all. “

Kenzie appeared for six years on the Lifetime reality dance series Dance Moms together with her older sister, dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler, who choreographed the video. Watch below.