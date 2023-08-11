listen hear! Song of the Day: kenzie "anatomy"

© 2023 Louisville Public Media

John Timmons
Published August 11, 2023
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Inspired by the absence of her father during her childhood years, 19 year old singer-songwriter kenzie (Kenzie Ziegler) composed the intimate and deeply personal song “anatomy.” In addressing that strained relationship, writing the song in the form of a letter to her father, she found it to be empowering therapy.

In the chorus she sings, “It’s just anatomy, you’re only half of me / But still you don’t know me at all / You’ve been my missing piece, so why aren’t you missing me?”

Speaking about the song, she says, “anatomy is a very personal record to me, because it’s the first time i’ve publicly opened up about the absence of my dad while growing up. the team i wrote it with gave me the safe space to finally share my story, and that was a really empowering moment for me.”

“when i listen back to it now, i’m just proud of what we made because i think a lot of people can relate. if you grew up without a parent, i hope you know that you are not alone and i hope this record can provide some type of peace and safe space for you all. “

Kenzie appeared for six years on the Lifetime reality dance series Dance Moms together with her older sister, dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler, who choreographed the video. Watch below.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
