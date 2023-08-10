© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: The Psychedelic Furs "Midnight To Midnight"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Today in 1987, The Psychedelic Furs performed at The Macauley Theatre in downtown Louisville. The venue is now known as the Brown Theatre. They were touring in support of their latest album, Midnight To Midnight. The Call opened the show. The Furs opened their set with the album’s title track.

Here’s the setlist from the show. Were you there?

Midnight to Midnight

Mr. Jones

Pretty in Pink

Alice's House

Heaven

Sleep Comes Down

One More Word

Heartbeat

Love My Way

Highwire Days

Encore:

All of This & Nothing

