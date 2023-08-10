Today's ear X-tacy: The Psychedelic Furs "Midnight To Midnight"
Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.
Today in 1987, The Psychedelic Furs performed at The Macauley Theatre in downtown Louisville. The venue is now known as the Brown Theatre. They were touring in support of their latest album, Midnight To Midnight. The Call opened the show. The Furs opened their set with the album’s title track.
Here’s the setlist from the show. Were you there?
Midnight to Midnight
Mr. Jones
Pretty in Pink
Alice's House
Heaven
Sleep Comes Down
One More Word
Heartbeat
Love My Way
Highwire Days
Encore:
All of This & Nothing