© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Duran Duran "Save A Prayer"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

On August 9, 1982 Duran Duran released their single "Save a Prayer" in the UK. It was the sixth single by the English band, and the third single taken from their second album Rio. It became Duran Duran's biggest hit (at the time) on the UK Singles Chart, reaching number two.

The song was not originally issued as a single in the US, although the music video was very popular on MTV. An edited concert single version from "Arena" was finally released in the States in January 1985.

Duran Duran lead singer Simon Le Bon wrote the lyric to "Save A Prayer" while the band was on tour. The song revolves around a chance meeting between two people that evolves into a one-off sexual encounter. Le Bon described the lyric as "realistic, and not romantic."

According to Le Bon, the song's chorus structure is based on Gordon Lightfoot's "If You Could Read My Mind."

The video was filmed by Australian director Russell Mulcahy, in Sri Lanka.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.