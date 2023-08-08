© 2023 Louisville Public Media

"Up All Night" from Multi Ultra has a Carefree Vibe and Rock-n-Roll Attitude

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published August 8, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Multi Ultra
Multi Ultra Music
Multi Ultra

Kentuckian Derrick Wesley moved to Nashville and formed the band Multi Ultra. They just released their 10th single called "Up All Night" that is insanely catchy and will have you singing along in just a few bars. Derrick is the lead singer for the band with Nolan Brown on guitar, Chris Bevacqua on bass, and Chrystian Kaplan on drums. Derrick describes the song as capturing carefree summertime energy, blending a carefree vibe with a rock n' roll attitude, making it a perfect addition to any going-out or pool party playlist. "Up All Night" is now streaming everywhere.

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
