Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Bully "Days Move Slow"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 8, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT
Sophia Matinazad
/
Sub Pop Records

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

It’s been called her best work yet. We are in agreement! Lucky For You, the latest album from Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno), has received praise from critics and fans and for good reason. A prime example would be the deeply personal grunge-pop tune, “Days Move Slow.” The song was written following the death of her beloved dog and best friend, Mezzi.

In a press release she shared:

"As someone who has spent the majority of my life feeling agonizingly misunderstood, there is no greater gift than experiencing true unconditional love and acceptance. I waited my whole life for the bond and irreplaceable companionship I had with Mezzi. She was my best friend and my only constant through some of the most pivotal moments and phases of my life. I was a stranger to the level of love I now know exists because of Mezzi. Love you forever; I’m lucky for you.”

Bully’s 2023 tour schedule in support of Lucky For You includes a November 1st show at The Whirling Tiger in Louisville!

Lucky For You is out now on Sub Pop Records.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

