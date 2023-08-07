Shadwick Wilde confronts loneliness and attachment in "Without You"

Shadwick Wilde recently shared "Without You", the newest single from his upcoming album Forever Home. Described as an "existentialist love ballad", Wilde shared that the song examines "the frailty of memory, the truth of impermanence, and our clinging to one another."

Producer (and drummer) Ken Coomer aimed to capture the music in its truest form, leading Wilde to record the foundation of this track in a live session with Coomer and bassist Ted Pecchio. The track was later developed with additional guitar by Sam Wilson, and piano/synthesizer from Wilde. The final product is an emotional and almost cinematic journey.

"Without You" follows the release of the single "Easy Rider", both of which arrived with music videos directed by Scott Carney (of Wax Fang). Forever Home is set to be released on September 22 via SofaBurn Records. Watch the music video for "Without You" here.