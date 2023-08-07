© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Shadwick Wilde confronts loneliness and attachment in "Without You"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published August 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT

Shadwick Wilde recently shared "Without You", the newest single from his upcoming album Forever Home. Described as an "existentialist love ballad", Wilde shared that the song examines "the frailty of memory, the truth of impermanence, and our clinging to one another."

Producer (and drummer) Ken Coomer aimed to capture the music in its truest form, leading Wilde to record the foundation of this track in a live session with Coomer and bassist Ted Pecchio. The track was later developed with additional guitar by Sam Wilson, and piano/synthesizer from Wilde. The final product is an emotional and almost cinematic journey.

"Without You" follows the release of the single "Easy Rider", both of which arrived with music videos directed by Scott Carney (of Wax Fang). Forever Home is set to be released on September 22 via SofaBurn Records. Watch the music video for "Without You" here.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.