Music

IT'S ALIVE: Edwin Starr "War" (Germany, 2003)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published August 7, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Edwin Starr shared his album War & Peace on this day in 1970. The Motown release featured a cover of "War" by The Temptations, a recording that would go on to be Starr's most successful song. His rendition of "War" spent three weeks in the #1 spot on the Billboard Pop Singles chart, only to be replaced by fellow Motown artist Diana Ross singing "Ain't No Mountain High Enough".

The Nashville native was raised in Cleveland, Ohio before moving to Detroit to record for Ric-Tic Records (which would later be owned by Motown). He relocated to Europe in the 1970s, where he would continue producing and performing music until his death. This clip finds Starr in one of his final performances of his signature song, and he sings with as much power and soul as he did decades earlier.

