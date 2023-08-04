Vintage Cocktail Hour Playlist 8-4-23

A ring-a-ding-ding it's The Vintage Cocktail Hour playlist for The Friday Ride Home on this hot August day of 2023. I've included a set of toasts to some folks who have passed on to the other side recently: crooner Tony Bennett with a couple of iconic songs, Pee Wee Herman (Paul Reubens) with a Wes Montgomery version of "Tequila" which was a song in his film Pee Wee's Big Adventure, and a cut from Sinead O'Connor's album of standards called Am I Not Your Girl? Grateful the music lives on. Enjoy and cheers to you!