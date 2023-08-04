© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Vintage Cocktail Hour Playlist 8-4-23

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published August 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT
Tony Bennett
Don Hunstein
/
Sony Music
Tony Bennett

A ring-a-ding-ding it's The Vintage Cocktail Hour playlist for The Friday Ride Home on this hot August day of 2023. I've included a set of toasts to some folks who have passed on to the other side recently: crooner Tony Bennett with a couple of iconic songs, Pee Wee Herman (Paul Reubens) with a Wes Montgomery version of "Tequila" which was a song in his film Pee Wee's Big Adventure, and a cut from Sinead O'Connor's album of standards called Am I Not Your Girl? Grateful the music lives on. Enjoy and cheers to you!

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.