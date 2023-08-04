Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament: "We've earned the right to do whatever we want"

Pearl Jam's very own Jeff Ament joins Kyle Meredith for a discussion about his latest side project, Deaf Charlie, and their debut album, Catastrophic Metamorphic. Collaborating with former Fitz and the Tantrums drummer, John Wicks, Ament shares the origin story of the duo and their journey to finding their unique sound and delves into the inspiration behind several of the album's tracks.

Of course, the conversation wouldn't be complete without some updates on Pearl Jam's highly anticipated next album. Ament spills the beans on the band's progress, revealing how advice from none other than Neil Young has resonated with their current creative moment. while we also get to hear about his thoughts on the album's potential release timeline and what's in store for Pearl Jam's ever-evolving musical journey.

The chat also takes a reflective turn, as the 25th anniversary of Pearl Jam's 1998 album, Yield, comes into focus. Ament shares fond memories and insights into the creation of this beloved record, offering a celebration of the band's legacy.

With Deaf Charlie's Catastrophic Metamorphic and Pearl Jam's upcoming album on the horizon, this interview gives a peek into the musical worlds of Jeff Ament and the iconic rock band, leaving fans eager for what's to come.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.