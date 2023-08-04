© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

IT'S ALIVE: Arlo Parks "Weightless" (2023)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published August 4, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Arlo Parks released her sophomore album My Soft Machine earlier this summer. It followed her 2021 release Collapsed In Sunbeams and was received with favorable reviews. The 22-year-old shares deeply personal moments throughout the album that any 20-something (or anyone who made it through their 20s) can relate to.

Many of her songs deal with the heartbreak and confusion of young love and navigating relationships in this time. "Weightless" is one of those songs, and it brings you directly in to Parks' world. In this clip, she performs the song with her band on an airing of Later... with Jools Holland.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.