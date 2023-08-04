IT'S ALIVE: Arlo Parks "Weightless" (2023)

Arlo Parks released her sophomore album My Soft Machine earlier this summer. It followed her 2021 release Collapsed In Sunbeams and was received with favorable reviews. The 22-year-old shares deeply personal moments throughout the album that any 20-something (or anyone who made it through their 20s) can relate to.

Many of her songs deal with the heartbreak and confusion of young love and navigating relationships in this time. "Weightless" is one of those songs, and it brings you directly in to Parks' world. In this clip, she performs the song with her band on an airing of Later... with Jools Holland.