Today's ear X-tacy: Tears For Fears "Shout"

Today in 1985, English synth-pop duo Tears For Fears took the #1 spot on the US singles chart with their song, “Shout.” It remained there for 3 consecutive weeks. It was their second chart-topper following “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.”

Tears For Fears front man Roland Orzabal wrote the song and described it as "a simple song about protest"

“The song was written in my front room on just a small synthesizer and a drum machine. Initially I only had the chorus, which was very repetitive, like a mantra. I played it to Ian Stanley, our keyboardist, and Chris Hughes, the producer. I saw it as a good album track, but they were convinced it would be a hit around the world.”

The song was a huge international hit especially in the US, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland and the UK.

