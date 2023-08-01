Wayne & Alyssa Brewer Cover George & Tammy in the Iconic Duet "Golden Ring"

"Golden Ring" is a song written by Bobby Braddock and Rafe Van Hoy, and recorded by American country music singers George Jones and Tammy Wynette in 1976. The song shot to number one on the Billboard Country chart. There's been renewed interest in the stormy relationship between the superstar couple with a miniseries that aired on Showtime in 2022 starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon. But that's not what inspired Wayne and Alyssa Brewer (of Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers) to cover the song and eventually release their new album called Alyssa and Wayne Sing George and Tammy. In a statement Wayne made to the online magazine Bluegrass Situation, the couple says:

“Collectively, ‘Golden Ring’ is our favorite George & Tammy duet that we’ve loved singing together through the years. That made it a very fitting choice for the first single with it also being their biggest #1 hit song and most identifiable duet! We are so proud to have included it on our debut album. If that wasn’t already a dream come true, we recently had the pleasure of meeting one of the gentleman, Rafe Van Hoy, that wrote this song at one of our performances in Nashville, TN. We hope you enjoy it and that it transports you into country music’s euphoric golden era as it does us every time that we are blessed to perform it together.”

Wayne & Alyssa Brewer will be performing a Members Only Show at WFPK this coming Sunday and will air at 4 pm with Roots & Boots Host Michael Young. Check out the video for "Golden Ring" and the spiffy duds they're wearing below!