listen hear! Song of the Day: Pretenders "A Love"

“A Love,” the latest single from Pretenders, is a jangly rocker that sounds like it could’ve appeared on almost any Pretenders album from the past 40 years.

In a press release, Hynde says, “I suppose ‘A Love’ is the most traditionally Pretenders-sounding song on the album, in the vein of ‘Kid’ or ‘Talk Of The Town’ or any of the midtempo ones over the years. I often see love/relationships almost in the same vein as drug addiction. Although, having said that, I know I am jaded and cynical…”

Their new album Relentless will be released September 1st. About the album title, Hynde shared, “I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: ‘showing no abatement of intensity.’ So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting. You know… to keep doing it.”

Adding, “I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if you should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit, and eventually, it makes you wonder, why am I doing this? It’s the life of an artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”