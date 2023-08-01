© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Pretenders "A Love"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 1, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Chrissie Hynde/Pretenders
/
Parlophone Records

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

“A Love,” the latest single from Pretenders, is a jangly rocker that sounds like it could’ve appeared on almost any Pretenders album from the past 40 years.

In a press release, Hynde says, “I suppose ‘A Love’ is the most traditionally Pretenders-sounding song on the album, in the vein of ‘Kid’ or ‘Talk Of The Town’ or any of the midtempo ones over the years. I often see love/relationships almost in the same vein as drug addiction. Although, having said that, I know I am jaded and cynical…”

Their new album Relentless will be released September 1st. About the album title, Hynde shared, “I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: ‘showing no abatement of intensity.’ So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting. You know… to keep doing it.”

Adding, “I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if you should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit, and eventually, it makes you wonder, why am I doing this? It’s the life of an artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.