IT'S ALIVE: Olivia Dean with Leon Bridges "The Hardest Part" (2023)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published August 1, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Olivia Dean recently released her debut studio album Messy. The English singer-songwriter released a handful of EPs between 2019 and 2021 before being named Amazon Music's 2021 breakthrough artist of the year. The buzz led to the release and warm reception of her debut album this summer.

The album features a track titled "The Hardest Part", addressing the growing pains of life and relationships. She released a special version featuring Leon Bridges, and he joins her in this clip in a flawless performance of the tune.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

