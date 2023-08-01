IT'S ALIVE: Olivia Dean with Leon Bridges "The Hardest Part" (2023)

Olivia Dean recently released her debut studio album Messy. The English singer-songwriter released a handful of EPs between 2019 and 2021 before being named Amazon Music's 2021 breakthrough artist of the year. The buzz led to the release and warm reception of her debut album this summer.

The album features a track titled "The Hardest Part", addressing the growing pains of life and relationships. She released a special version featuring Leon Bridges, and he joins her in this clip in a flawless performance of the tune.