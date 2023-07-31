IT'S ALIVE: Yola "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" (Austin City Limits, 2020)

Happy Birthday to English singer-songwriter Yola! The Ghanaian-Barbadian artist was born in Bristol, England to a family that initially discouraged the idea of pursuing music professionally. She began attending university, but would eventually leave in favor of a career in singing and songwriting. After spending years as part of popular Bristol band Phantom Limb, Yola earned opportunities as a songwriter and guest performer for artists like Massive Attack and Duke Dumont.

In 2013, Yola mourned the loss of her mother and was moved to focus on building a solo career. Her debut album, Walk Through Fire, was released in 2019 to a very warm reception. The album was released on Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label, and was praised for its rich and timeless artistry. She released another critically acclaimed album, Stand for Myself, in 2021.

This performance finds Yola going back to the very beginning, and covering a song by one of her earliest influences. In the clip, she talks about having memories of singing the song since the age of four, then gives an unforgettable performance of Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road".