Jason Scott Lee on the live action Lilo & Stitch, Mulan, & Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

Jason Scott Lee joins Kyle Meredith to delve into his latest film, "The Wind & The Reckoning." This groundbreaking movie not only marks the first international distribution of a film spoken entirely in the native Hawaiian language but also sheds light on the war crimes inflicted upon Hawaiian natives by white settlers in the late 1800s.

During the conversation, Lee discusses his commitment to portraying diverse cultures in his acting career. From his roles in "The Jungle Book" and "Rapa-Nui" to Disney's "Mulan" and "Doogie Kameāloha, M.D," Lee shares his experiences in telling the stories of various cultures through film. He even reveals a cameo appearance in the upcoming live-action version of "Lilo & Stitch."

As "Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story" celebrates its 30th anniversary, Lee takes us on a nostalgic journey, recounting his transformative experience embodying the martial arts legend. He reflects on the profound impact the role has had on his life and the enduring lessons he carries with him today.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.