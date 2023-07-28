© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: The Ego Trippers celebrate their new album A-OK with the premiere of "Eighties Flicks"

By John Timmons
Published July 28, 2023
Will Fenwick
/
The Ego Trippers

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

I have to admit, I was totally blown away when Louisville band The Ego Trippers shared their new song “Eighties Flicks” with me. I think they knew it was right up my musical alley. It’s a full-steam ahead blast of energy. With thundering drums, hooky guitar riffs, and twin lead-guitar licks that take you back to the 80’s, it’s a song that grips a tight hold on your ears and doesn’t let up. It’s the final track on their just released new album, A-OK on Oakhurst Records.

Turn your volume up to 11 and hit play:

Speaking about the track, the band shared: “80’s is probably the most fun song to play off the record. Blown out guitar harmonies and driving drums. Just pure fun. We’ve had these songs for close to 6-7 years at this point and have been pretty self-critical and hesitant to share with the world so this album is really just about being ok with where you are because there’s always room for improvement.”

The current lineup of the band is Zac Anderson on lead vocals and guitar, Izak Cirillo handles bass and background vocals, with Donnie Haines on those pounding drums, Jack Haines on guitar and keys, rounded out by Carly Jo Rodman on percussion.

A-OK was recorded at The Louisville Leopard Percussionists rehearsal space. When he wasn’t pounding those drums, Donnie Haines took care of the recording, mixed and mastering.

The band will celebrate the release of A-OK with an all-ages show this Saturday, July 29th at Zanzabar.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
