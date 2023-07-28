Este Haim: Her work on A Small Light, White Lotus, & HAIM on the Barbie soundtrack

Este Haim joins Kyle Meredith for an insightful conversation about her role as Executive Music Producer on the captivating Hulu/Disney+ series, A Small Light. Delving into her multifaceted career, the talented Haim bassist shares her experiences as a TV and film composer, having contributed her musical prowess to acclaimed projects like Maid, Cha Cha Real Smooth, and White Lotus. Particularly, she delves into the profound significance of her work on White Lotus, where she scored the second season (and hopes to remain involved in future seasons in any capacity possible).

Este elaborates on the uniqueness of A Small Light, a series that artfully retells the poignant story of Anne Frank from the perspective of Miep Gies. As the show's Executive Music Producer, she masterfully crafts its sonic landscape, enlisting the talents of notable artists like Sharon Van Etten, Weyes Blood, Angel Olsen, and Kamasi Washington to cover songs from the 1940s, bringing a compelling musical dimension to the series. Additionally, Este includes her own family in the mix, with her sister Danielle covering "Till We Meet Again" for the pilot episode.

The conversation takes a turn towards Haim's musical journey, revealing that the band is actively writing their next album. Notably, Este shares the excitement of having a song featured on the Barbie soundtrack, showcasing their diverse musical collaborations. Moreover, we get to hear about their opening slots on the Taylor Swift Eras tour.

Este Haim's remarkable contributions as a musician and composer have undoubtedly left a significant impact, and her work on A Small Light continues to resonate with audiences, providing an inspiring and heartfelt musical experience.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.