7 Sense Festival Friday Ride Home Playlist 7-28-23

After a several year hiatus, The 7 Sense Festival is back with the same mission of providing great live entertainment, visual art, delicious food and drink, and focusing on non-profits for social change that help our community here in Louisville, KY. This year's non-profit is Change Today, Change Tomorrow that promotes food justice, community engagement, and public health for marginalized communities. The festival will take place Aug. 4 & 5 at Headliners Music Hall with an indoor stage and 2 stages outdoors, plus late night after parties. Founder Hunter Embry and co-creator Chris Nelson were our guest Dj's today and picked out some choice tracks that represent some of the artists who'll be performing at this year's festival.