Today's ear X-tacy: Jellyfish "That Is Why"

American power-pop band Jellyfish released their debut album Bellybutton on July 27th, 1990.The record received critical acclaim from music critics. Despite a promotional tour, heavy rotation on MTV and airplay on Modern Rock radio, the album was a commercial disappointment.

Perhaps it was a matter of timing. The band had all the key ingredients of classic power pop: addictive hooks, catchy melodies and amazing harmonies, but the musical trend at the time was favoring the new wave of grunge. After releasing just two albums, the band broke up in 1994, never scoring a big hit.

Today we feature “That Is Why,” the second single released from the album, as today’s ear X-tacy.