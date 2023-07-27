Steven Page on his album Excelsior, Zoom, Mental Health, and being known as "formerly of Barenaked Ladies"

Steven Page, formerly of Barenaked Ladies, an extremely popular Canadian band of the 90's and early to mid-2000's, graced our studio before his show at WFPK's July Waterfront Wednesday. Even though he left that band in 2009, he is still referred to as "formerly of BNL". He wrote a lot of their hits and was a founding member and it's the way people know him. He has a good attitude about it as you will hear in his conversation with WFPK host Laura Shine. He even performs an old BNL song called "The Apartment"! His latest album Excelsior explores lots of themes that emerged for him during lockdown while he was stuck in New York and unable to see his family for a year! He's also become a speaker on mental health issues. He has a lot to say! You can listen to the studio version of "The Golden Age of Doubling Down" below.