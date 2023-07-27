© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Steven Page on his album Excelsior, Zoom, Mental Health, and being known as "formerly of Barenaked Ladies"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published July 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Steven Page
Frank Gunn
/
Canadian Press
Steven Page

Steven Page, formerly of Barenaked Ladies, an extremely popular Canadian band of the 90's and early to mid-2000's, graced our studio before his show at WFPK's July Waterfront Wednesday. Even though he left that band in 2009, he is still referred to as "formerly of BNL". He wrote a lot of their hits and was a founding member and it's the way people know him. He has a good attitude about it as you will hear in his conversation with WFPK host Laura Shine. He even performs an old BNL song called "The Apartment"! His latest album Excelsior explores lots of themes that emerged for him during lockdown while he was stuck in New York and unable to see his family for a year! He's also become a speaker on mental health issues. He has a lot to say! You can listen to the studio version of "The Golden Age of Doubling Down" below.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.