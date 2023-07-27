IT'S ALIVE: Laufey "From The Start" (Los Angeles, 2023)
It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!
Laufey is gearing up to release her sophomore full length album Bewitched this fall. She told The Line of Best Fit, "This is a love album, whether it be a love towards a friend or a lover or life. The first album also touched on a lot of things like moving out of my childhood home and moving into a new city for the first time – being an adult. With this one, I’ve experienced a little bit more of that, and I’m writing about the magic in the love of being young."
Based in Los Angeles, the Icelandic-Chinese multi-instrumentalist blends elements of jazz and bedroom pop to create her soothing sound. She explained to Dork how “‘From The Start’ is a bossa nova inspired song about being in love with your best friend… who is in love with someone else.”
This clip finds Laufey in an especially intimate performance space: her own home! It feels even more like home when the camera pans out to feature her twin sister Junia accompanying her on violin.