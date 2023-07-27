IT'S ALIVE: Laufey "From The Start" (Los Angeles, 2023)

Laufey is gearing up to release her sophomore full length album Bewitched this fall. She told The Line of Best Fit, "This is a love album, whether it be a love towards a friend or a lover or life. The first album also touched on a lot of things like moving out of my childhood home and moving into a new city for the first time – being an adult. With this one, I’ve experienced a little bit more of that, and I’m writing about the magic in the love of being young."

Based in Los Angeles, the Icelandic-Chinese multi-instrumentalist blends elements of jazz and bedroom pop to create her soothing sound. She explained to Dork how “‘From The Start’ is a bossa nova inspired song about being in love with your best friend… who is in love with someone else.”

This clip finds Laufey in an especially intimate performance space: her own home! It feels even more like home when the camera pans out to feature her twin sister Junia accompanying her on violin.