IT'S ALIVE: The Rolling Stones "Angie" (Leeds, 1982)

Mick Jagger is 80 years old today. Along with Kieth Richards, Jagger founded The Rolling Stones, one of the most successful and iconic rock bands of all time. Early in life, the Dartford, England native studied at the London School of Economics. His academic pursuits were eventually abandoned in favor of the band.

With The Rolling Stones, Jagger has become known to many as the quintessential frontman. His performance style and its influence has even been studied by academics; musicologist Sheila Whiteley said that it "opened up definitions of gendered masculinity and so laid the foundations for self-invention and sexual plasticity which are now an integral part of contemporary youth culture.”

This clip finds them performing their Goats Head Soup hit “Angie” at Roundhay Park, Leeds in 1982.