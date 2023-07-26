© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: The Rolling Stones "Angie" (Leeds, 1982)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published July 26, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Mick Jagger is 80 years old today. Along with Kieth Richards, Jagger founded The Rolling Stones, one of the most successful and iconic rock bands of all time. Early in life, the Dartford, England native studied at the London School of Economics. His academic pursuits were eventually abandoned in favor of the band.

With The Rolling Stones, Jagger has become known to many as the quintessential frontman. His performance style and its influence has even been studied by academics; musicologist Sheila Whiteley said that it "opened up definitions of gendered masculinity and so laid the foundations for self-invention and sexual plasticity which are now an integral part of contemporary youth culture.”

This clip finds them performing their Goats Head Soup hit “Angie” at Roundhay Park, Leeds in 1982.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
