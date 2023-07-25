© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Queens of the Stone Age "Emotion Sickness" (Rock Werchter, 2023)

Published July 25, 2023
Published July 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Queens of the Stone Age recently released their eighth studio album In Times New Roman..., their first since 2017's Villains. Frontman Josh Homme shared with NME, "I think on this journey of Queens of the Stone Age, there’s no armour left. It’s only about walking deeper into the darkness. That’s the way it should be. Kowtowing to my own insecurities or fears at my age is not a good look. It should be more vulnerable, not less." That is certainly the case on the album's lead single "Emotion Sickness", which addresses the bitter end of a relationship head on.

The alt-rock icons have made appearances at several music festivals this summer, treating crowds to their favorite songs, new and old. This clip finds them at one of Belgium's largest festivals, Rock Werchter. They finish "Emotion Sickness" with a sea of people clapping along to their vocal harmonies; for a moment, everyone in attendance is part of the band.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
