IT'S ALIVE: Queens of the Stone Age "Emotion Sickness" (Rock Werchter, 2023)

Queens of the Stone Age recently released their eighth studio album In Times New Roman..., their first since 2017's Villains. Frontman Josh Homme shared with NME, "I think on this journey of Queens of the Stone Age, there’s no armour left. It’s only about walking deeper into the darkness. That’s the way it should be. Kowtowing to my own insecurities or fears at my age is not a good look. It should be more vulnerable, not less." That is certainly the case on the album's lead single "Emotion Sickness", which addresses the bitter end of a relationship head on.

The alt-rock icons have made appearances at several music festivals this summer, treating crowds to their favorite songs, new and old. This clip finds them at one of Belgium's largest festivals, Rock Werchter. They finish "Emotion Sickness" with a sea of people clapping along to their vocal harmonies; for a moment, everyone in attendance is part of the band.