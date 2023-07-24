Post-Punk 70's Sound emerges from new band of Andrew Sellers' Charm School

Charm School is Andrew Sellers' (aka Andrew Rinehart) new music project with longtime collaborators Drew English and Matt Filip and new drummer and multiinstrumentalist Jason Bemis Lawrence. The name change signals a move away from Sellers' folk and pop-based songwriting (as evidenced by his recent duet with Bonnie "Prince" Billy) toward a much darker and more aggressive sound. Think 70s post-punk and 90s post-rock and you'll be close. Andrew says about the new project:

Drew and Matt and I have been playing music together for more than 10 years, and with Jason joining about a year ago we've been steadily evolving to what we've become now. This 1st EP is a good statement of the work we've all done together for the last year or so. For what it's worth it has lots of Louisville roots in it if you know where and how to look.

The new EP is called Finite Jest, now streaming.