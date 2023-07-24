© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: beabadoobee "the way things go"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 24, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Jacob Earland

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Following her last single, “Glue Song,” that dealt with finding love in a new relationship, Filipino-British singer-songwriter beabadoobee has returned with the breakup-inspired new song, “the way things go.”

The last few years have been busy for the artist. Last summer she released the album, Beatopia, followed by covers of the Strokes, the Sundays, and Vanessa Carlton tunes. Most recently she’s opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

She shared on Instagram: “‘the way things go’ is now finally yours ♥️🥀 i hope you enjoy, the music video rocks <3 thank you for everyone who helped on the video! and the beautiful ballerinas 🎀.”

Watch the Renaissance-inspired ballet-themed video for “the way things go” below.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

