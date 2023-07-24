listen hear! Song of the Day: beabadoobee "the way things go"

Following her last single, “Glue Song,” that dealt with finding love in a new relationship, Filipino-British singer-songwriter beabadoobee has returned with the breakup-inspired new song, “the way things go.”

The last few years have been busy for the artist. Last summer she released the album, Beatopia, followed by covers of the Strokes, the Sundays, and Vanessa Carlton tunes. Most recently she’s opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

She shared on Instagram: “‘the way things go’ is now finally yours ♥️🥀 i hope you enjoy, the music video rocks <3 thank you for everyone who helped on the video! and the beautiful ballerinas 🎀.”

Watch the Renaissance-inspired ballet-themed video for “the way things go” below.