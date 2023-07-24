© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Bob Dylan & Joan Baez "It Ain't Me Babe" (Newport Folk Festival, 1964)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published July 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

The Newport Folk Festival was one of the first major American music festivals, appearing in 1959 as the counterpart to the Newport Jazz Festival. In 1964, the festival was held on from July 23 to 26, making today one of the festival's anniversaries. On this day that year, Bob Dylan appeared at the festival for the second time, in the wake of his third album The Times They Are a-Changin'.

This clip captures a sweet moment between Dylan and Joan Baez when they collaborated in a performance of "It Ain't Me Babe". The two have a charming connection, and are clearly having fun singing together. At one point, they even fumble some of the lyrics, but their smiles make it almost more enjoyable. It's something that can only be observed during a live performance.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

