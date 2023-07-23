Carly Pearce: "We're definitely in a phase where women are dominating."

Carly Pearce joins Kyle Meredith to share insights into her latest single, "We Don't Fight Anymore," a powerful duet featuring Chris Stapleton. The acclaimed country star discusses her talent for crafting poignant and emotive songs, as she is known for her lyrical explorations of complex and tumultuous relationships. Pearce delves into her artistic evolution, revealing her exploration of a more rootsy sound for her upcoming collection.

Furthermore, Pearce addresses the progress that women are making on the country radio charts, highlighting the strides that have been made while acknowledging the ongoing journey ahead. She also shares her experience of collaborating with Trisha Yearwood and working alongside her musical heroes.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.