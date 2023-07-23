© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Carly Pearce: "We're definitely in a phase where women are dominating."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published July 23, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT

Country star Carly Pearce on duetting with Chris Stapleton & Trisha Yearwood

Carly Pearce joins Kyle Meredith to share insights into her latest single, "We Don't Fight Anymore," a powerful duet featuring Chris Stapleton. The acclaimed country star discusses her talent for crafting poignant and emotive songs, as she is known for her lyrical explorations of complex and tumultuous relationships. Pearce delves into her artistic evolution, revealing her exploration of a more rootsy sound for her upcoming collection.

Furthermore, Pearce addresses the progress that women are making on the country radio charts, highlighting the strides that have been made while acknowledging the ongoing journey ahead. She also shares her experience of collaborating with Trisha Yearwood and working alongside her musical heroes.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

