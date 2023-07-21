Golshifteh Farahani & Sam Hargrave on Extraction 2’s trauma, musicality, & one-shot scenes

In a new interview, Golshifteh Farahani and director Sam Hargrave join Kyle Meredith to delve into the release of Extraction 2 on Netflix. The sequel, starring Chris Hemsworth, has achieved tremendous success on a global scale, prompting the trio to discuss its impact and popularity. Farahani and Hargrave shed light on the musicality and rhythm of both films, highlighting how the action-packed storyline effectively touches on the theme of childhood trauma.

Farahani shares her experience of portraying a strong character who maintains her femininity without being sexualized, adding depth to her role. Moreover, she hints at an upcoming prequel script focused on exploring her character's backstory, providing fans with an exciting glimpse into the film's expansion.

During the interview, both Farahani and Hargrave reflect on their experiences shooting and acting in the film's legendary one-shot extended scenes, which have captivated audiences with their seamless execution. The duo also teases the worldbuilding aspect of the two films, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the franchise's future direction.

With the success of Extraction 2, the collaboration between Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Hargrave, and Chris Hemsworth has undoubtedly resonated with audiences worldwide. The conversation promises to be an engaging exploration of the film's creative process, its profound themes, and the exciting potential for the franchise's future endeavors.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.